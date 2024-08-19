TV18 Broadcast Ltd gains for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 47.17, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.79% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% slide in NIFTY and a 7.27% slide in the Nifty Media index. TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.17, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has gained around 14.43% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2059.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 112.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 183.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News