Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 3.5%, rises for fifth straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 3.5%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 63.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 30-Jan-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.6% in last one year as compared to a 24.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.84% spurt in the Nifty Media.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 63.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 30-Jan-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22161.95. The Sensex is at 72930.06, up 0.31%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has risen around 22% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2173.65, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 241.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 333.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 340.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 9.2%, Gains for third straight session

Nifty hovers below 22,150; media shares in demand

Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nifty below 21,700; Media shares under pressure

Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for five straight sessions

Dish TV India Ltd spurts 7.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 4.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Biocon features in S&amp;P's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 990.60 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story