TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 3069.32 crore

Net loss of TV18 Broadcast reported to Rs 50.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 44.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 3069.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3176.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3069.323176.03-3.56-1.71-47.74128.88-116.5589.49-50.0944.33

