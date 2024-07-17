Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 60.01 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 704.55% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 60.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.60.0154.9010.022.575.010.824.730.593.540.44

