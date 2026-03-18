TVS Electronics Ltd has added 3.2% over last one month compared to 11.28% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 8.3% drop in the SENSEX

TVS Electronics Ltd gained 4.85% today to trade at Rs 409.65. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.76% to quote at 28051.43. The index is down 11.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd increased 3.07% and Hexaware Technologies Ltd added 2.8% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 21.92 % over last one year compared to the 1.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.