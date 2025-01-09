TVS Motor Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2319.05, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 26.07% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2319.05, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23541.75. The Sensex is at 77635.94, down 0.66%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has eased around 7.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23370.15, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2330.45, down 1.79% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 48.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

