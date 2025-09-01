TVS Motor Company sells 5.09 lakh units in Aug'25

Records growth of 30% on YoY basis

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 509,536 units in August 2025 with a growth of 30% as against 391,588 units in the month of August 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 378,841 units in August 2024 to 490,788 units August 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 28% with sales increasing from 289,073 units in August 2024 to 368,862 units in August 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 170,486 units in August 2024 to 221,870 units in August 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 36% with sales increasing from 163,629 units in August 2024 to 222,296 units in August 2025.