Barak Valley Cements jumps on Rs 482 crore Assam project nod

Barak Valley Cements rose 8.36% to Rs 43.96 after announcing that its subsidiary, Valley Strong Cements (Assam), secured incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam 2019.

The incentives are tied to a Rs 482 crore project in the state. Phase I involves Rs 300 crore for a 1,600 TPD clinker unit. Phase II adds Rs 182 crore for a 2,000 TPD cement plant.

The Assam government approved a package of benefits. These include 100% SGST reimbursement for 15 years, power subsidy of Rs 2 per unit, road connectivity, stamp duty reimbursement, interest subsidy on working capital loans, and incentives for job creation.