Barak Valley Cements jumps on Rs 482 crore Assam project nod

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Barak Valley Cements rose 8.36% to Rs 43.96 after announcing that its subsidiary, Valley Strong Cements (Assam), secured incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam 2019.

The incentives are tied to a Rs 482 crore project in the state. Phase I involves Rs 300 crore for a 1,600 TPD clinker unit. Phase II adds Rs 182 crore for a 2,000 TPD cement plant.

The Assam government approved a package of benefits. These include 100% SGST reimbursement for 15 years, power subsidy of Rs 2 per unit, road connectivity, stamp duty reimbursement, interest subsidy on working capital loans, and incentives for job creation.

The move strengthens Barak Valley Cements expansion in Assam and supports the states push for industrial growth.

Barak Valley Cements is engaged in the business of manufacturing of cement of different grades and is marketing its product under the brand name "Valley Strong Cement".

On a standalone basis, net profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 20.63% to Rs 2.54 crore while net sales rose 7.74% to Rs 57.52 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

