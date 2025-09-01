Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Anupam Rasayan India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd lost 6.07% to Rs 47.03 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd tumbled 6.02% to Rs 107.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.78 lakh shares in the past one month. India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 4.07% to Rs 904.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14687 shares in the past one month. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd corrected 3.59% to Rs 10599. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65014 shares in the past one month.