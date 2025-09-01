Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 4.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87320 shares

Torrent Power Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 September 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 4.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87320 shares. The stock rose 4.08% to Rs.2,908.00. Volumes stood at 91171 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd clocked volume of 29.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.19% to Rs.1,254.20. Volumes stood at 4.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd recorded volume of 68.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.95% to Rs.435.80. Volumes stood at 12.69 lakh shares in the last session. Kaynes Technology India Ltd recorded volume of 11.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.6,534.00. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session. United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.73% to Rs.1,799.50. Volumes stood at 1.67 lakh shares in the last session.