TVS Motor promotes MD Sudarshan Venu as chairman effective August 25

TVS Motor Company said that its board of directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Sudarshan Venu as the chairman and managing director (MD) of the company, effective 25 August 2025.

The decision comes in recognition of Venus exemplary contributions to the companys sustained growth and strategic direction during his tenure as director.

The development follows current chairman Sir Ralf Speths decision not to seek re-appointment as a director at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Consequently, he will step down from the role of Chairman at the conclusion of the AGM, scheduled for 22 August 2025.

To ensure continued access to his extensive knowledge, experience, and strategic insight, the board will appoint Sir Ralf Speth as chief mentor of the company for a period of three years, effective 23 August 2025.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, "I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership as Chairman over the last three years. His contributions have been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing. We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role. I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the Company to even greater heights. Sir Ralf Speth, said, "It has been an honour for me to steer TVS Motor Company as its Chairman over the last three years. I am grateful for the support, cooperation, and personal friendships developed during my tenure. As I hand over the Chairmanship to Sudarshan, I am confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue its growth journey while championing core TVS values. Sudarshans dynamism and passion underscore his vision for the business, and I am confident that TVS is in safe, responsible hands. I wish Sudarshan and TVS Motor a bright future ahead.

Sudarshan Venu, said, "I am very thankful to the Board for giving me this singular opportunity. I am really honoured and excited for the future and look forward to their continued support. TVS has been built on our Chairman Emerituss commitment to customer centricity, quality and technology. As we look to the future we have to build on these values while capitalising on new opportunities and reimagining for the future. I am most grateful to him for his continued guidance. Sir Ralf has been instrumental in challenging and mentoring us to expand more globally, onboard international talent, embrace newer processes, and invest in future products and technology. I look forward to his continued mentorship as our Chief Mentor. Importantly, TVS has grown due to the passion and energy of the entire team. I look forward to the continued partnership in our shared future.