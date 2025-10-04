Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor (Singapore) completes acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A

TVS Motor (Singapore) completes acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
TVS Motor Company announced that its subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) has completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Engines Engineering S.p.A on 3 October 2025.

Consequent to the same, Engines Engineering S.p.A has become a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS Motor (Singapore) and the Company effective 3 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

