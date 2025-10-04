Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's total deposits climbs 12% YoY in Q2 FY26

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's total deposits jumped 12.32% to Rs 55,421 crore as on 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 49,342 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Total advances climbed 10.49% to Rs 45,996 crore as on 30th September 2025 as against Rs 42,533 crore as on 30th September 2024.

As on 30th September 2025, total business stood at Rs 1,02,417 crore, registering the growth of 11.47% compared with Rs 91,875 crore as on 30th September 2024.

CASA increased 9.30% to Rs 15,163 crore as on 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 13,873 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu). The banks standalone net profit rose 6.1% to Rs 304.89 crore on 6.8% increase in total income to Rs 1617.47 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.