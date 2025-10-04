Mishra Dhatu Nigam announces appointment of Padavittan Babu as Director (Production & Marketing)

Mishra Dhatu Nigam announced that the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence vide its letter dated 03 October 2025 conveyed appointment of Padavittan Babu General Manager (Technical Services) (DIN: 11233808) as Director (Production & Marketing) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam for a period of five (5) years commencing with effect from date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders whichever is earlier.

