Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hume Pipe hits record high after recording PAT of Rs 44 cr in Q4 FY24

Indian Hume Pipe hits record high after recording PAT of Rs 44 cr in Q4 FY24

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Hume Pipe soared 14.94% To Rs 315 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 43.66 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 16.01 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations fell 11% to Rs 404.28 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 454.20 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 58.06, up 191.91% YoY.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EBITDA jumped 77.74% to Rs 77.07 duirng the quarter as compared with Rs 43.36 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The estimated balance value of the work as at 12th May, 2024 is Rs 3698.17 crore as against 23112.03 Crores as at 6th May, 2023.

The project situated in Hadapsar, Pune consists of 12 residential towers with saleable area of 14.77 lakh sq, ft, (approximately). Presently 3 towers of Phase I and 2 towers of Phase II have been launched. These towers consists 507 flats with RERA carpet area of 4.37 lakh sq. ft. (approx.).

As on 12th May, 2024, 334 flats having sale value of Rs 246.95 crore have been booked.

The revenue share of the company is Rs 93.84 crore (38%) and as per schedule of payment, the company has received advance of Rs 29.61 crore.

Revenue from construction business declined 50.68% to Rs 361.51 crore in Q4 FY24 from 455.74 crore in same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

Indian Hume Pipe Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, laying and jointing of pipelines. The company has also been undertaking infrastructure development programmes by way of execution on turnkey basis the combined water supply projects. The company also manufactures and supplies concrete railway sleepers to Indian Railways.

The counter hit an all time high at Rs 328.85 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Hume Pipe gains after bagging EPC project worth Rs 495 cr

Indian Hume Pipe zooms after JV bags contract worth Rs 1,138 crore from Telangana Govt

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 172.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 19.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe receives LoI for irrigation project of Rs 495 cr

GAIL (India) enters into 14-year charter for newly built LNG carrier

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Auto shares gain

Kaynes Tech sizzles after Q4 PAT surges 97% YoY to Rs 813 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story