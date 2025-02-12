TVS Srichakra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 802.73 crore

Net loss of TVS Srichakra reported to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 802.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 718.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.802.73718.855.549.5132.1959.780.5233.26-5.9724.10

