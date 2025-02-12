Nifty February futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Power Finance Corporation were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,132, a premium of 86.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,045.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 26.55 points or 0.12% to 23,045.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.16% to 14.90.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

