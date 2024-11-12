Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 308.77% to Rs 197.64 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 20.50% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 308.77% to Rs 197.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales197.6448.35 309 OPM %14.5934.73 -PBDT26.1613.41 95 PBT15.743.33 373 NP8.236.83 20

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

