Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 308.77% to Rs 197.64 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 20.50% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 308.77% to Rs 197.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

