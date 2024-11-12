Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 47.93% to Rs 16.70 crore

Net loss of A B M International reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.93% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.7032.07 -48 OPM %-3.53-0.09 -PBDT-0.500.05 PL PBT-0.510.03 PL NP-0.510.03 PL

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

