KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 25.42% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.03% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.021.3267.3367.421.280.781.170.720.740.59

