KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.03% to Rs 2.02 croreNet profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 25.42% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.03% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.021.32 53 OPM %67.3367.42 -PBDT1.280.78 64 PBT1.170.72 63 NP0.740.59 25
