Twenty First Century Management Services consolidated net profit declines 90.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Twenty First Century Management Services declined 90.55% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 96.93% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.33108.5869.3724.912.3227.102.3227.092.3124.45

