Twenty First Century Management Services consolidated net profit declines 90.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales decline 96.93% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Management Services declined 90.55% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 96.93% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.33108.58 -97 OPM %69.3724.91 -PBDT2.3227.10 -91 PBT2.3227.09 -91 NP2.3124.45 -91

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

