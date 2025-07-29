Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 21.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.89% to Rs 131.66 crore

Net profit of Master Trust declined 21.76% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.89% to Rs 131.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 160.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

