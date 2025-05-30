Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -7.53 crore

Net loss of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.64% to Rs 12.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 192.81% to Rs 112.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

