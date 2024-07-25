Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10650.50% to Rs 108.58 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10650.50% to Rs 108.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.108.581.0124.91-273.2727.10-2.7627.09-2.7724.45-2.77

