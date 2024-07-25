Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 10650.50% to Rs 108.58 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10650.50% to Rs 108.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.581.01 10650 OPM %24.91-273.27 -PBDT27.10-2.76 LP PBT27.09-2.77 LP NP24.45-2.77 LP

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

