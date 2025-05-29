Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 55.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 55.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 55.24% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.39% to Rs 12.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 65.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.3714.20 -13 65.4769.51 -6 OPM %-1.5413.31 -17.2318.20 - PBDT1.823.48 -48 18.7018.57 1 PBT1.322.94 -55 16.7116.63 0 NP0.942.10 -55 12.4112.24 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story