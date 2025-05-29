Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 55.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 55.24% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.39% to Rs 12.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 65.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.3714.2065.4769.51-1.5413.3117.2318.201.823.4818.7018.571.322.9416.7116.630.942.1012.4112.24

