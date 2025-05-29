Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales decline 73.10% to Rs 31.92 crore

Net Loss of Fratelli Vineyards reported to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.10% to Rs 31.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.03% to Rs 302.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 451.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.92118.64 -73 302.10451.07 -33 OPM %-34.24-0.16 --2.016.36 - PBDT-12.93-3.07 -321 -15.3918.85 PL PBT-14.55-4.81 -202 -22.6912.25 PL NP-10.95-0.54 -1928 -13.98-0.15 -9220

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

