Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales rise 2075.00% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net Loss of Navkar Urbanstructure reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2075.00% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.61% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 16.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.480.16 2075 16.0618.72 -14 OPM %-36.78-406.25 -4.558.07 - PBDT-1.270.38 PL 1.692.47 -32 PBT-2.26-0.64 -253 0.701.45 -52 NP-2.65-1.07 -148 0.311.02 -70

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

