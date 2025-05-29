Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.09% to Rs 57.47 crore

Net loss of Global Surfaces reported to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.09% to Rs 57.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 207.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

57.47108.62207.64225.29-3.3614.910.9315.52-6.6315.06-6.2734.18-11.4311.49-24.9325.25-10.5010.52-28.5418.70

