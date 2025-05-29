Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.35% to Rs 1316.89 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 32.19% to Rs 122.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 1316.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1362.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.15% to Rs 516.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 623.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 5375.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5278.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

