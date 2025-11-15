Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit declines 46.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 13.51 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company declined 46.92% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.5115.1223.0938.103.546.373.276.163.276.16

