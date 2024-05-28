U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 50.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 48.10 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels rose 50.68% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 48.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.22% to Rs 31.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 146.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

48.1041.88146.51130.8237.3431.9530.7427.2219.7614.1750.2639.2517.7812.3042.3031.8213.208.7631.8223.36

