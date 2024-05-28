Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 50.68% in the March 2024 quarter

U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 50.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 48.10 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels rose 50.68% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 48.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.22% to Rs 31.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 146.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.1041.88 15 146.51130.82 12 OPM %37.3431.95 -30.7427.22 - PBDT19.7614.17 39 50.2639.25 28 PBT17.7812.30 45 42.3031.82 33 NP13.208.76 51 31.8223.36 36

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

