U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2529.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 23263.49 crore

Net Loss of U.P. Power Corporation reported to Rs 2529.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6921.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 23263.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19447.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

