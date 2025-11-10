Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA tentative Nod for Olaparib Tablets

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Olaparib Tablets, used in the treatment of certain cancers.

Olaparib is indicated for the treatment of ovarian, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers in patients with specific genetic mutations, particularly those in the BRCA gene or other homologous recombination repair (HRR) genes. The drug will be manufactured at Zydus Lifesciences SEZ facility.

The approved product is bioequivalent to Lynparza Tablets (100 mg and 150 mg), which recorded annual sales of $1,379.4 million in the United States, according to IQVIA MAT data for September 2025.

With this approval, Zydus Lifesciences total tally now stands at 426 approvals, from a cumulative 487 ANDA filings since the company began the process in FY 200304.

Zydus Lifesciences reported 38.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,258.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 911.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 18.07% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,037.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

The counter shed 0.03% to Rs 943.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

