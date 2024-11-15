U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 93.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.69% to Rs 45.18 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp declined 93.22% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.69% to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.1829.02 56 OPM %13.55-15.85 -PBDT5.8969.00 -91 PBT5.8068.96 -92 NP3.4751.17 -93
