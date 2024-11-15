U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 93.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.69% to Rs 45.18 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp declined 93.22% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.69% to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.1829.0213.55-15.855.8969.005.8068.963.4751.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News