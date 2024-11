Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 76.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 22.33 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 76.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.3325.398.0210.871.422.480.341.440.241.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News