Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit declines 13.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 15.12 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company declined 13.24% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 15.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.1217.2638.1037.896.377.316.167.106.167.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News