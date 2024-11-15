Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit declines 13.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 15.12 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company declined 13.24% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 15.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.1217.26 -12 OPM %38.1037.89 -PBDT6.377.31 -13 PBT6.167.10 -13 NP6.167.10 -13

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

