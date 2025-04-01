Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank leads losers in 'A' group

UCO Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Apr 01 2025
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Voltas Ltd and Redington Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2025.

UCO Bank crashed 11.86% to Rs 31.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 1075.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10406 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd lost 6.93% to Rs 1397.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4565 shares in the past one month.

Voltas Ltd slipped 6.75% to Rs 1360. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70687 shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd dropped 6.33% to Rs 227.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apr 01 2025

