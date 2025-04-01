Maruti Suzuki total sales rises 3% to 1,92,984 units in March 2025

Maruti Suzuki India announced that its total sales increased 3.09% to 1,92,984 units in March 2025 as compared with 187,196 units sold in March 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 150,743 units (down 1.29% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,391 units (down 33.8% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) marginally declined 0.8% YoY to 160,016 units in. While total exports sales jumped 27.33% YoY to 32,968 units sold in March 2025.

In FY25, the companys total sales jumped 4.63% to 22,34,266 units in FY25 as compared with 21,35,323 units in FY24. Domestic sales (PV+ LCV+OEM) increased 2.67% YoY to 19,01,681 units in FY25. Total exports sales climbed 17.49% YoY to 3,32,585 units in FY25.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Maruti Suzuki India reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.90% to Rs 11,417.70 on the BSE.

