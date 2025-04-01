Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karur Vysya rises as total business grows 14% YoY in Mar'25

Karur Vysya rises as total business grows 14% YoY in Mar'25

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karur Vysya Bank gained 2.30% to Rs 213.90 after its total business climbed 14.08% to Rs 186,564 crore as of 31 March 2025 as against Rs 163,536 crore recorded in the same period last year.

While the banks advances increased by 13.52% to Rs 84,486 crore, deposits rose by 14.55% to Rs 1,02,078 crore as of the March 2025 quarter as compared with the March 2024 quarter.

CASA deposits as of 31 March 2025 were 27,832 crore, up 2.76% year on year (YoY).

Karur Vysya Bank provides services such as personal, corporate, and agricultural banking and services to NRIs and SMBs.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 496.03 crore on an 18.27% increase in total income to Rs 2,953.44 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki total sales rises 3% to 1,92,984 units in March 2025

Transrail Lighting spurts on bagging Rs 240-cr order

Punjab & Sind Bank leads losers in 'B' group

Sensex Nifty under pressure; IT shares decline; VIX spurts 8.31%

Sensex tumbles 917 pts; Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares drop

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story