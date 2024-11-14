Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 70.93% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease declined 12.90% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 70.93% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.250.86-12.0010.470.600.620.590.620.540.62

