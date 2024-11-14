Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit declines 45.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 14.27 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture declined 45.83% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.2713.1012.128.781.260.650.170.330.130.24

