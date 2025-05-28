Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 1616.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 1616.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 102.01% to Rs 84.52 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 1616.67% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 102.01% to Rs 84.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.80% to Rs 10.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.84% to Rs 287.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales84.5241.84 102 287.20173.18 66 OPM %2.341.65 -5.697.42 - PBDT1.720.48 258 15.5012.26 26 PBT1.500.33 355 14.6911.89 24 NP1.030.06 1617 10.878.71 25

