Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 1616.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.01% to Rs 84.52 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 1616.67% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 102.01% to Rs 84.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.80% to Rs 10.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.84% to Rs 287.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

