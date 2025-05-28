Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Fourth Generation Information Systems reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 0.140.06 133 OPM %-900.00-200.00 --242.86-183.33 - PBDT-0.77-0.04 -1825 -0.84-0.08 -950 PBT-0.78-0.05 -1460 -0.90-0.14 -543 NP-0.73-0.05 -1360 -0.85-0.14 -507

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

