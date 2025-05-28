Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Alna Trading & Exports reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 126.88% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.110 0 2.110.93 127 OPM %3.320 -0.95-1.08 - PBDT0.07-0.02 LP 0.030.01 200 PBT0.07-0.02 LP 0.030.01 200 NP0.06-0.02 LP 0.020.01 100

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

