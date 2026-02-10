Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 47.41 crore

Net loss of Udayshivakumar Infra reported to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 47.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales47.4144.76 6 OPM %-5.3611.26 -PBDT-4.203.83 PL PBT-6.421.60 PL NP-4.791.50 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manbro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit rises 11.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 61.32% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story