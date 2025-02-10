Udayshivakumar Infra standalone net profit declines 75.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 72.18% to Rs 44.76 crore

Net profit of Udayshivakumar Infra declined 75.21% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 72.18% to Rs 44.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 160.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.76160.8711.266.973.8310.341.608.771.506.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News