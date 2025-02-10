Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Udayshivakumar Infra standalone net profit declines 75.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales decline 72.18% to Rs 44.76 crore

Net profit of Udayshivakumar Infra declined 75.21% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 72.18% to Rs 44.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 160.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales44.76160.87 -72 OPM %11.266.97 -PBDT3.8310.34 -63 PBT1.608.77 -82 NP1.506.05 -75

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

