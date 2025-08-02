Uflex forms JV with AMPIN C&I Power

To source solar power for captive consumption

Uflex announced in corporation of a joint venture with AMPIN C&I Power in the name of AMPIN C&I Power Twenty on 01 August 2025.

AMPIN C&I Power and Uflex Limited have agreed to subscribe to the share capital of the said joint venture company in proportion of 74: 26.

Pursuant to the above, AMPIN C&I Power Twenty has become an associate of Uflex.

AMPIN C&I Power Twenty will set up a solar power plant in Haryana. Uflex will buy solar power generated by AMPIN C&I Power on long term basis under the captive power plant policy which requires the captive user (i.e. Uflex) to have at least 26% shareholding in the generating company.