ITC Q1 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 5,244 cr

ITC reported a 3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,244.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 5,091.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 21,494.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 20.90% from Rs 17,777.81 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 7,128.01 crore in Q1 FY26, up 4.53% as against Rs 6,818.57 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA jumped 4.2% to Rs 6,816 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6,545 crore registered in Q1 FY25.

Total FMCG segment revenue grew by 6.6% year on year to Rs 14,297 crore during the period under review. ITC reported an 8.6% year-on-year growth in revenue from its FMCG segment, excluding the notebooks category. Overall FMCG growth stood at 5.2% YoY, with the company noting that the notebooks industry remains under deflationary pressure due to low-cost paper imports and aggressive pricing by local and regional players. Unseasonal rains during the quarter also adversely affected sales in the beverages category. Key categories such as staples, biscuits, dairy, premium personal wash, homecare, and agarbattis contributed significantly to ITCs FMCG segment growth. However, elevated input costs for major commodities including edible oil, wheat, maida, cocoa, soap, and noodles continued to exert pressure on margins.

In response, the company said it is implementing a combination of cost management initiatives, portfolio premiumisation, and calibrated pricing actions to mitigate the impact of rising raw material costs. ITCs cigarette segment posted a 7.7% year-on-year growth in net revenue in Q1 FY26, driven by the continued strong performance of differentiated and premium offerings. The company stated that its market standing was further reinforced through strategic portfolio and market interventions, with a focused approach on competitive regions and efforts to counter illicit trade. However, margins remained under pressure due to the consumption of high-cost leaf tobacco inventory, despite some moderation in procurement prices observed in the current crop cycle.

The companys agribusiness segment delivered robust growth, with revenue rising 39% YoY. The strong performance was attributed to favorable agri-commodity trading opportunities and increased exports of leaf tobacco. ITCs paper business revenue grew 7% year-on-year, primarily driven by higher sales volumes. However, the paperboards, paper, and packaging segment was impacted by the influx of low-priced supplies in global markets, including India, putting pressure on pricing and margins. ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology. Shares of ITC rose 1.14% to close at Rs 416.50 on Friday, 1 August 2025.