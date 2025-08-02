Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags Rs 166-cr service order from BSNL

RailTel Corp bags Rs 166-cr service order from BSNL

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received an advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for services valued at Rs 166.38 crore.

The contract is service-based and is scheduled for execution by 31 July 2028.

The company has confirmed that the order was issued in accordance with the terms outlined in the advance work order (AWO) received from BSNL.

The company stated that neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Shares of RailTel Corporation fell 3.68% to close at Rs 353.70 on Friday, 1 August 2025.

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

