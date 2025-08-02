Honeywell Automation Q1 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Honeywell Automation India's standalone net profit declined 8.71% to Rs 124.60 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 136.50 crore in Q1 FY25.
However, revenue from operations jumped 23.18% year on year to Rs 1,183.1 crore in Q1 FY26.
During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 168 crore, down 8.74% from Rs 184.10 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
Total expenses increased 28.79% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,056.9 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 666.30 crore (up 51.39% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 216.90 crore (up 17.81% YoY) during the period under review.
Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.
Shares of Honeywell Automation India rose 0.66% to close at Rs 39,021.60 on Friday, 1 August 2025.
